69 percent Gen Z globally express desire to challenge conventional dating norms: Report

With 69 percent of Gen Z globally expressing a keen desire to challenge conventional dating and relationship norms, there is an obvious transformation underway. According to Tinder’s Year In Swipe report, the modern dating game took a turn where young singles were less concerned about the outcome of a relationship and more interested in enjoying the process of getting to know someone.

This Women’s Month, to make dating more fun and safe, Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Life coach and Relationship Expert partnered with Tinder India, reveals ‘Datiquette' – a playbook outlining 10 essential dating etiquettes for 2024. These etiquettes are designed to shape dating decisions, emphasizing principles of positivity, authenticity, respectfulness, and safety. So, get ready to decode the dating game of 2024!

80 percent of 18-25 year olds agree that their own self-care is their top priority when dating and 79 percent want prospective partners to do the same. Even more interesting, close to 75 percent of young singles say they find a match more attractive if they are open to working on their mental well-being. Show the real you: For 18-25-year-old users, being photo verified gives them a 10 percent higher chance to match. Match With Intent: Clarifying your intentions in dating is crucial to ensure you and your match are on the same exciting journey, without any detours or wrong turns along the way! With features like Relationship Goals on Tinder, you can exactly see what your potential match is looking for.

Curiosity Over Assumptions: Forge real connections by moving over assumptions. Show that you are truly interested and are genuinely curious to know more about your match. Generic conversation-starters are uninspiring and usually result in an uninspiring response or no response at all. Ditch The Dinner Date: According to Tinder’s Year In Swipe report, Coffee Date, Concerts and Festivals, Stand-up, Movie night and Arcade were the top date activities in India. So, say goodbye to basic dinner plans and remember to be on time because punctuality matters!

Sober Dates for the win: Sober dating is increasingly becoming more popular for singles to be more authentic and find genuine ways to get to know one another on dates. Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2022 report highlights how more and more singles are raising a glass to sober dates, with 72% users saying that they don’t drink or only drink occasionally on their Tinder profiles.

Be Mindful with your wit: Humor is fantastic (and sexy), but steer clear of offensive and hurtful jokes. Tinder proactively detects inappropriate language with its ‘Does This Bother You?’ feature, prompting you to report the sender if you receive a potentially offensive message on Tinder.

Farewell to Ghosting: Embrace honesty and respect in communication over ghosting, recognizing that closure is crucial for both parties. Avoid jumping to conclusions or be quick to disregard others without a conversation.

Be Positive: Keep the vibe upbeat and stress-free. Remember, dating is about having fun. Ensure your experience is safe and positive by referring to Tinder’s Community Guidelines, which help set expectations for behaviors, both on and off the app.