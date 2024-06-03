Adani Sportsline's Sanjay Adsera on how corporate backing can elevate both player and chess

In India, the chess ecosystem has produced great talent; stories about R Pragganandhaa (who is supported by the Adani Group) are a source of inspiration for the rest of the country. "In India, we’ve gone from having just one Grandmaster in 1987 to 85 today and that speaks volumes in terms of the growth rate. In the Candidates recently there were 5 Indians participating, says Sanjay Adsera, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline."

Adsera talks about factors causing the recent surge in interest and participation in chess, opportunities for corporate investment in chess and more.

Edited excerpts:

What factors are driving the recent surge in interest and participation in chess?

The recent boom in chess interest is due to a few key things. While there was lots of people playing online on platforms such as Chess.com, the spotlight was shone on it more during the pandemic, and then of course the series “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix also helped drive the attention more towards the sport. Here in India, the chess ecosystem has produced great talent and the seniors have ensured that the youngsters coming through have solid support and backing and stories such as R Pragganandhaa, who is supported by the Adani Group, are a source of inspiration for the rest of the country. That in turn has led to the corporate investment increasing in the sport, and chess is reaping the rewards of the same.

Can you provide any statistics that support this growth?

In India, we’ve gone from having just one Grandmaster in 1987 to 85 today and that speaks volumes in terms of the growth rate. In the Candidates recently there were 5 Indians participating.

How is chess evolving in terms of popularity, investment, and cultural significance?

Chess is definitely taking off in popularity, investment, and cultural importance. Our Grandmasters have done great work setting up academies to groom new talent, and programs like AICF’s (All India Chess Federation) ‘chess in schools’ are helping young players get started. Corporates are also getting involved, with the Adani Group supporting Praggnanandhaa in his chess journey, proving that there’s real interest in growing the sport. There are plenty of young aspiring chess players and we are surely becoming a world power in the sport.

What opportunities exist for corporate investment in chess, such as sponsorships, events, and brand partnerships?

The opportunities for corporate investment in chess are immense and deeply rewarding. We can see firsthand how corporate backing can elevate both the player and the sport itself. Sponsorships, for example, provide the financial support that our Grandmasters and budding talents need to compete on the global stage, bringing glory to India.

These partnerships are not just financial transactions; they are commitments to nurturing talent and fostering excellence, something that the Adani Group strives for which is why we stand as a pillar of support for R Pragganandhaa. It's a win-win, fostering a legacy that benefits everyone involved, and of course benefits the country.

How is chess being integrated into mainstream sporting culture, and what potential does it have to attract new audiences and inspire future players?