Adani Wilmar posts record ₹16,859 crore revenue, 31% YoY growth in Q3 FY25

FMCG player Adani Wilmar's third quarter profit soared 104% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 411 crore, while revenue from operations increased 31% YoY to Rs 16,859 crore. The company had the best-ever trailing-twelve-months (TTM) performance with operating EBITDA at INR 2,390 crores and PAT at INR 1,192 crores on TTM basis.The company achieved a healthy volume growth of 5% YoY in Q3 FY’25, despite significant price-hikes driven by a surge in raw material costs.

The company recorded revenue of INR 16,859 crores in Q3’25, which is a growth of 31% YoY with an underlying volume growth of 5% YoY. Edible oils and Food & FMCG segments delivered strong double-digit revenue growth of 38% YoY and 22% YoY respectively. The company has been delivering strong profits over the last five quarters. For Q3’25, operating EBITDA was at INR 792 crores and a PAT of INR 411 crores. The company has been expanding its distribution network to access more towns, reaching over 43K rural towns directly by the end of December 2024. This marks a substantial progress from just over 5,000 towns in March 2022. The goal is to reach over 50,000 rural towns by the end of FY’25 and drive the penetration of outlets as well as volume offtake in these new outlets.

In Q3, revenue from alternate channels increased at a strong double-digit rate YoY, with revenue over the past 12 months at around ₹3,300 crores. The e-commerce (including quick commerce) sales volume continued to grow rapidly at 41% YoY. The company enhanced its capabilities in leveraging data and data visualization for better decisionmaking, resulting in improved fulfillment rates and more efficient ad spends. This also Press Release – Q3 FY25 adani wilmar forahutthygrowingnatlon fortune provided better visibility of competitors' pricing, allowing us to price our products more effectively. By leveraging strong sell-through rates, we have proactively expanded our product assortment in this channel across all markets. This channel is also facilitating the rapid growth of value-added products such as Fortune Pehli Dhaar Mustard Oil, Fortune Xpert, Sharbati Atta, Poha and Biryani Kit.

The HORECA channel grew at a volume growth rate exceeding 35% for YTD FY’25, generating over INR 600 crores in revenue on a Last Twelve Months (LTM) basis, with a well-balanced contribution from both edible oils and foods. Furthermore, the company is developing a network of HORECA wholesalers to meet the demand from smaller customers.

The company has launched a year-long celebration for the 25th anniversary of the 'Fortune' brand, with digital storytelling and consumer campaigns, aimed at strengthening consumer trust in the brand. We have done one-of-its-kind activation at Ayodhya, where MyFM radio collected over 6-lakh diyas (lamp) from people, which were lit during Diwali festival using our Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil, fostering greater engagement with our brand.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited said: “The Company’s revenue grew by 31% YoY to INR 16,859 crores. We have delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit growth in both edible oils and Food & FMCG segments. The edible oils revenue grew by 38% YoY and the Food & FMCG revenue grew by 22% YoY.