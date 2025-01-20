            

United Breweries shares climb 5% as beer supply to Telangana resumes

After the 8 January announcement, United Breweries’ shares had dropped over 4%.

By  Storyboard18Jan 20, 2025 12:29 PM
United Breweries shares climb 5% as beer supply to Telangana resumes
The company said this is an "interim decision" taken in the "interest of consumers, workers and stakeholders".

Shares of United Breweries, the maker of Kingfisher beer, rose by 5% on 20 January after the company announced its decision to immediately resume the supply of beer to Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL).

In a statement to the stock exchange, United Breweries described the move as an "interim decision" made in the "interest of consumers, workers, and stakeholders." The company stated: "We have been in talks with TGBCL, and these have been constructive discussions. TGBCL has assured us that our concerns regarding pricing and outstanding payments will be addressed within a defined timeframe. Based on these assurances, we have decided to restart supplies to TGBCL for the time being."

This development follows United Breweries' earlier announcement on 8 January that it had suspended the supply of beer to TGBCL due to unresolved issues. The company had cited the lack of a basic price revision since 2019-2020, which led to significant financial losses, as well as overdue payments from TGBCL for previous beer supplies.

After the 8 January announcement, United Breweries’ shares had dropped over 4%. However, the decision to resume supply has positively impacted market sentiment, with shares rising 5% to trade at ₹2,052 by 11:18 am on 20 January. Over the past year, the company’s shares have shown an overall increase of approximately 10%.

This resumption of supply highlights a significant step forward in United Breweries’ negotiations with TGBCL. While the company awaits further resolution, the decision is expected to provide temporary relief for all parties involved, including consumers and employees.


Tags
First Published on Jan 20, 2025 12:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

HCLTech recognized as world's fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025

HCLTech recognized as world's fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025

Brand Marketing

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 45 crore devotees, including 15 lakh foreign tourists, set to attend; 13 akharas participate

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 45 crore devotees, including 15 lakh foreign tourists, set to attend; 13 akharas participate

Brand Marketing

Ola enhances mobility at Maha Kumbh 2025; deploys 1,000 electric scooters at mela ground

Ola enhances mobility at Maha Kumbh 2025; deploys 1,000 electric scooters at mela ground

Brand Marketing

Uttar Pradesh showcases ‘One District One Product’ at Maha Kumbh; aims to boost local artisans

Uttar Pradesh showcases ‘One District One Product’ at Maha Kumbh; aims to boost local artisans

Brand Marketing

Zomato's ad spends rise, says q-comm biz increasingly finding product-market fit in India

Zomato's ad spends rise, says q-comm biz increasingly finding product-market fit in India

Brand Marketing

Zomato's District app gains momentum, hits 6.5 million downloads

Zomato's District app gains momentum, hits 6.5 million downloads

Brand Marketing

Modi, a master marketer: Martin Sorrell praises India's strong global presence

Modi, a master marketer: Martin Sorrell praises India's strong global presence