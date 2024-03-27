Adobe announces Adobe Experience Cloud innovations that enable brands to unify customer data

At Adobe Summit, Adobe announced major Adobe Experience Cloud innovations that enable brands to unify customer data across their organization, a necessary ingredient to implement and derive value from generative AI. Adobe Experience Platform provides a single view of customers across every channel, allowing AI to analyze data and deliver actionable insights in real-time. Brands can then drive activation across marketing channels with applications built on Adobe Experience Platform and deliver true one-to-one personalization.

Adobe is positioned to provide the solutions required to enhance data management, given the scale of the profiles, campaigns and interactions processed by Adobe Experience Platform, including 40 petabytes of data, 5 billion edge interactions per day, and 17 trillion segment evaluations per day under 100 milliseconds—99.5% of the time.

“Brands have relied on Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe enterprise applications to deliver personalization at scale, an imperative that is greatly accelerated in the era of generative AI,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe Experience Platform innovations such as an AI Assistant powered by generative AI enables brands to understand individual customer context and generate tailored omnichannel experiences. This increases productivity and boosts experimentation of new ideas, all while ensuring brands adhere to strict governance and security controls.” “At NBCUniversal, we are always looking for new ways to make our TV and streaming platforms more effective for advertisers,” said Ryan McConville, EVP, Ad Platforms & Operations, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “One of the ways we are doing that is through increased first-party data collaboration, which helps us personalize ad messages and measure campaign results in a way that is sustainable with the deprecation of the cookie and other 3rd party signals. We’re excited to partner with the Adobe Real-Time CDP, a platform that allows us to conduct this joint effort in real time, so we gain rapid insights, activate campaigns and measure results faster and more accurately than ever before.”

Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant

The Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant enables brands to supercharge the productivity of experience practitioners, democratize access to extended teams and unleash new ideas. This is made possible through a simple conversational interface that can answer technical questions and will automate tasks, simulate outcomes and generate new audiences and journeys within Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.

Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant brings this to life with generative AI and Generative Experience Models, which captures Adobe product knowledge and insights based on an organization’s unique data, campaigns, audiences and business goals—all in a brand-safe way and with a privacy-first mindset.

Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration: The Next Frontier of Customer Data Management

Marketers have relied on third-party cookies to glean insights that support advertising campaigns and personalization. In a world without third-party cookies, brands need new ways to discover, reach, and measure high-value audiences. A new offering in the Adobe Real-Time CDP product portfolio, Real-Time CDP Collaboration empowers teams to make the most of their first-party data and safely collaborate with trusted partners in a privacy-centric manner. Marketers can discover and reach high-value audiences, activate campaigns and measure advertising effectiveness all without the need for third-party cookies.

To enable successful and scalable collaboration for brands, Adobe is offering a flexible approach, allowing customers to securely leverage data from any source including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake, among others. In addition, identity partners such as Acxiom, Blockgraph, Experian, LiveRamp, Merkle and Unified ID 2.0 will help brands scale their audiences.

Adobe is partnering with NBCUniversal as the first publisher to allow brands to discover and reach audiences with the media entertainment company’s proprietary first-party data and campaign delivery data to better understand audiences viewing habits and interests. Businesses can then utilize the valuable insights to inform and activate marketing campaigns directly, across any digital property within NBCUniversal’s portfolio, with engagement metrics to support a holistic measure of ad performance.

Federated Audience Composition in Adobe Experience Platform