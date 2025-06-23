            
  • Home
  • digital
  • linkedins-ai-writing-tool-isnt-taking-off-says-ceo-ryan-roslansky-71453

LinkedIn’s AI writing tool isn’t taking off, says CEO Ryan Roslansky

The demand for AI-related skills on the platform is still soaring.

By  Storyboard18Jun 23, 2025 1:06 PM
LinkedIn’s AI writing tool isn’t taking off, says CEO Ryan Roslansky
The demand for AI-related skills on the platform is still soaring.

Despite the growing buzz around AI, LinkedIn’s attempt to help users write better posts with AI-powered suggestions hasn’t been as successful as expected. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky admitted in a recent interview with Bloomberg that the feature’s adoption has been underwhelming.

“It’s not as popular as I thought it would be, quite frankly,” Roslansky said, attributing the lukewarm response to the unique nature of the platform. “LinkedIn is essentially your online resume,” he added, explaining that users feel a higher degree of pressure to maintain a polished, professional image.

The fear of reputational risk appears to be a major factor in users holding back. “If you’re getting called out on X or TikTok, that’s one thing. But when you’re getting called out on LinkedIn, it really impacts your ability to create economic opportunity for yourself,” Roslansky noted. In a professional environment, where posts can influence hiring decisions and networking opportunities, even a slightly off-tone AI-generated post can feel like a big gamble.

Still, the demand for AI-related skills on the platform is soaring. Over the past year, there has been a sixfold increase in job listings seeking AI expertise, and a twentyfold jump in members updating their profiles to include AI skills.

Interestingly, Roslansky himself uses AI tools regularly — including when drafting emails to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. His own AI usage has grown even more relevant now that Microsoft has expanded his responsibilities. Roslansky is now also overseeing Microsoft’s productivity tools — including Word, Excel, and the AI-powered Copilot assistant — as part of the tech giant’s broader push to infuse artificial intelligence across its core business software.


Tags
First Published on Jun 23, 2025 1:06 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Karnataka cabinet unveils sweeping bill to criminalize online fake news

Karnataka cabinet unveils sweeping bill to criminalize online fake news

Digital

Today in AI: LinkedIn AI tool demand | AI chatbots resort to blackmail | Perplexity launches AI browser

Today in AI: LinkedIn AI tool demand | AI chatbots resort to blackmail | Perplexity launches AI browser

Brand Marketing

Apple reportedly in early talks to acquire AI startup Perplexity

Apple reportedly in early talks to acquire AI startup Perplexity

Digital

AI cuts customer care costs up to 30%, here's why 80% of companies are adopting GenAI

AI cuts customer care costs up to 30%, here's why 80% of companies are adopting GenAI

Digital

Facebook to publish all videos as reels in major meta update

Facebook to publish all videos as reels in major meta update

Digital

Elon Musk’s X plans physical debit card linked to X Money as part of 'super app' vision

Elon Musk’s X plans physical debit card linked to X Money as part of 'super app' vision

Digital

Telecom revenue surges; internet base shrinks slightly in Q1 2025: TRAI

Telecom revenue surges; internet base shrinks slightly in Q1 2025: TRAI