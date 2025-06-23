AI cuts customer care costs up to 30%, here's why 80% of companies are adopting GenAI

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a futuristic buzzword in customer care—it’s becoming a strategic imperative. A new industry report reveals that Generative AI (GenAI) is reshaping the landscape of customer service, moving it beyond its traditional role as a cost center and positioning it as a critical driver of business value.

For years, customer service has relied heavily on human agents, with technologies like IVR and chatbots playing support roles. But while these tools provided incremental efficiencies, they failed to deliver truly human-like experiences. GenAI changes that. It introduces the ability to deliver natural, empathetic conversations at scale, promising to revolutionize how consumers interact with brands.

A Disruptive Force in a $12–$31 Billion Industry According to the report, GenAI has the potential to disrupt the $12 to $31 billion global contact center market, replacing traditional agents with human-like AI counterparts. The technology enables smoother omnichannel experiences and significant operational efficiencies.

In one case study from a telecommunications company, AI-powered voice assistants improved Net Promoter Scores by 39 points while reducing operational costs by 5–10 percent. More broadly, businesses adopting AI in contact centers expect to reduce costs by 20 to 30 percent.

Consumers Are Interested—But Not Yet Convinced Despite growing adoption, seamless integration remains a challenge. While 53% of consumers are open to interacting with AI-powered service agents, 76% say they can still recognize when they’re not speaking with a human. This mismatch reveals the limitations of current implementations and suggests that companies may be undervaluing the importance of natural, indistinguishable interaction—a core promise of advanced AI.

Operational Gains Beyond the Frontlines Beyond consumer-facing applications, GenAI is also transforming back-office operations. AI tools now assist with real-time call analytics, customer routing, and agent decision support, leading to faster resolutions and better outcomes for both agents and customers.

A Five-Action Framework for Successful AI Adoption To fully realize AI’s potential, the report outlines a five-action framework:

Vision Alignment – Align AI initiatives with overall business strategy

Value Creation – Identify specific use cases that drive ROI

Engagement Models – Rethink how customers and agents interact

Integrated Workflows – Ensure AI tools enhance, not disrupt, operations

Strategic Partnerships – Collaborate with AI vendors for long-term success

The Race Is On With over 80% of companies planning to roll out AI in customer care within the next year, the window for early-mover advantage is closing fast. Companies that fail to act may find themselves playing catch-up in a rapidly evolving customer experience landscape.