Adobe reveals how brands manage 'creative assets' with its AI-powered content hub

Adobe on Friday claimed that its generative AI-powered Content Hub has transformed the way brands manage millions of creative assets. Adobe said that its "Adobe Experience Manager" Assets (AEM) is equipped to manage the entire library of images, videos, and other content that drives the creation of marketing campaigns. With Content Hub, brands can optimize a key component of their content supply chain, the end-to-end business process, and personalized customer experiences, according to Adobe.

“Marketers are under increasing pressure to meet content demands that are expected to surge in the next few years, making it critical for brands to effectively manage the assets that anchor a healthy content supply chain,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe Content Hub jumpstarts this process by providing a user-friendly interface for any individual to find and remix brand relevant assets, boosting the production of fresh content for fast-moving channels like social media and delivering proven productivity gains".

According to Adobe, its content hub with AEM assets can solve multiple issues of brands. For example, users can find assets based on individual terms such as “logo” and outdoors” or phrases including “holiday season promotion” and “winter hiking gear".

Adobe Express with Firefly generative AI can be leveraged in Content Hub, for users to remix assets directly in the flow of work and transform them into new digital experiences. With a single click, users launch an Express editor that can be used to make quick adjustments from adding copy to resizing.

Content Hub also allows administrators to manage permissions for sensitive assets (for example: upcoming product launch), with governance controls to ensure AI-generated content also aligns with brand standards. To provide transparency around the use of AI within Adobe’s applications, Firefly-powered features will automatically attach Content Credentials to the content.

Robust analytics around the usage of assets, with detailed breakdowns (ex: file type, image characteristics), can help brands better understand how assets are being used across their organization, Adobe claimed.

Additionally, Adobe Content Hub will power Adobe GenStudio, which will let marketing organizations quickly plan, create, manage, activate, and measure on-brand.