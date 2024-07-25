Ahead of festive season, Myntra expands 'gifting' category with over 70,000 options

As the festive season is set to begin in the country, fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has expanded into the gifting category. With occasions like Friendship Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Teachers Day coming up, the Walmart-owned retailer has opened its gifting category with a large selection of more than 70,000 options.

Besides, Myntra is also looking to offer products from over 100 brands across 50 categories.

Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra said, "Myntra’s gifting segment will give access to a wide assortment of more than 70,000 handpicked products, such as unique selections from renowned brands across accessories, home, beauty, and personal care, as well as fresh products under one roof".

Some of the prominent brands that would be part of Myntra's gifting portfolio are- Giva, Swarovski, Calvin Klein, Kama Ayurveda, Boat, Noise, Zoop, Chumbak, Home Centre, Tied Ribbons, and Kidbea.

The fashion platform has also expanded into fresh categories, offering around 3,000 products such as cakes, flowers, live plants, etc.