Luxury Housing booms in India as sales surge 85% YoY in H1 2025

India’s luxury housing market is experiencing a remarkable transformation, recording an 85% year-on-year (YoY) surge in sales in the first half of 2025, according to a joint report by CBRE and ASSOCHAM titled “The New Paradigm in Indian Housing". Released at the CBRE ASSOCHAM Real Estate Conference 2025, the report highlights how a mix of strong economic momentum, aspirational homeownership, and policy clarity is reshaping the segment.

Nearly 7,000 luxury homes were sold across India’s top seven cities with Delhi-NCR emerging as the epicenter, accounting for a dominant 57% of total luxury sales, about 4,000 units, marking a threefold jump over last year. Mumbai followed with 1,240 units sold, contributing 18% to the overall luxury segment, registering a 29% YoY rise.

Interestingly, traditionally mid-income markets like Pune and Chennai are beginning to make their mark in the luxury space, collectively contributing around 5% of overall luxury sales. This signals a broadening appetite for high-end homes, even in non-traditional luxury hubs.

The supply side has responded accordingly, over 7,300 luxury units were launched during January–June 2025, a 30% increase over the same period last year. The majority of these new launches came from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad, which together accounted for more than 90% of the fresh supply, underscoring developers’ aggressive bets on these premium urban clusters.

As luxury housing cements itself as a mainstream aspiration for India's rising affluent class, the report suggests that the market is no longer limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals but increasingly driven by dual-income professionals, NRIs and investors looking at both lifestyle and long-term value.