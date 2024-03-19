comScore            

      AJIO collaborates with Snap Inc to elevate Big Bold Sale

      The First lens reached 21.7 million people, while the AR lens delivered 68.7 million impressions over four days, with an average camera playtime of 11.94 seconds.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 4:37 PM
      AJIO recently collaborated with Snap Inc., to elevate its Big Bold Sale. AJIO adopted a two-phase approach on Snap, focusing on pre-buzz and the sale period utilising various formats including AR lenses, Snap ads, Story ads, and Collections.

      For the pre-buzz phase, AJIO partnered with Snap's Creative team to create a fun AR lens. As the sale began, AJIO implemented a strategy to increase awareness and traffic during the first weekend, followed by campaigns aimed at driving revenue. This helped AJIO gain attention within 24 hours of the sale launch, leveraging Snap's First lens takeover property with engaging AR experiences featuring popular celebrities like Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor. Additionally, Story and Collection ads were used to drive purchases and maximize Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) throughout the sale period.

      An AJIO spokesperson said “With over 6000 Brands & 1.7 Mn curated fashion styles AJIO is the preferred fashion destination for Young India. Snapchat’s large captive audience and formats provide a uniquely immersive experience. The BBS results demonstrate the platform's potential, and we are looking forward to growing our partnership with Snap.”

      The campaigns reached 42 million users and drove 22X ROAS for AJIO during the sale. The First lens reached 21.7 million people, while the AR lens delivered 68.7 million impressions over four days, with an average camera playtime of 11.94 seconds.


      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 4:37 PM

