Amazon expands project 'Ashray' with 40 new rest centres for delivery partners

Amazon India has expanded its ‘Project Ashray’ initiative, unveiling 40 new rest centres for delivery partners in partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). With this addition, the e-commerce major now operates 65 Ashray centres across 13 cities, including 24 in Delhi-NCR, and has set a target of establishing 100 centres by the end of 2025.
The Ashray centres—‘Ashray’ meaning ‘shelter’ in Hindi—are designed to provide delivery associates with a dedicated space to rest and recharge during the course of their workday. Facilities include air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, mobile charging points, washrooms, and first-aid kits.
“These Ashray centres address the everyday challenges delivery partners face while navigating bustling traffic and extreme weather conditions,” said Salim Memon, Director, Amazon Operations, India.
Importantly, the centres are not limited to Amazon’s delivery staff. Delivery associates across the broader e-commerce and logistics ecosystem are welcome to use them. The facilities, located at petrol pumps and commercial rental spaces, are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with free access granted for up to 30 minutes per visit.
The expansion coincides with Amazon’s preparations for the festive season. The company recently announced the creation of over 150,000 seasonal opportunities across its operations network, spanning more than 400 cities. These roles include both direct and indirect positions and will provide employment for thousands of women associates as well as over 2,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs).