Meesho eyes Rs 52,500 crore valuation, gears up for December IPO: Report

E-commerce platform Meesho is reportedly targeting a post-money valuation of around $5.93 billion (Rs 52,500 crore) for its proposed IPO, according to a Moneycontrol report. The company is planning to launch its IPO in December and has now firmed up the valuation.

Meesho filed its draft papers with SEBI in July via the confidential route, followed by the UDRHP-1 (updated draft red herring prospectus) on October 18. It is expected to issue another updated DRHP soon, which may include details on IPO valuation.

As part of its long-term growth plan, Meesho’s draft filings reveal its focus on scaling its technology and artificial intelligence (AI) workforce. The company has earmarked Rs 480 crore from the IPO proceeds towards salaries for existing and new hires in machine learning (ML), AI and technology divisions.

The Bengaluru-based company has significantly narrowed losses, with loss before tax and exceptional items dropping from Rs 1,672 crore in FY23 to Rs 108 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose from Rs 5,734.5 crore in FY23 to Rs 7,615 crore in FY24, and further to Rs 9,390 crore in FY25. In Q1 FY26, revenue stood at Rs 2,503 crore.

Nearly 90 companies have listed in 2025, raising over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Of these, 66% debuted at a premium, while 19 stocks surged 20%–75% on listing; only six stocks declined 15%–35% on debut.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 4:03 PM