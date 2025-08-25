Flipkart creates 2.2 lakh jobs ahead of festive season, expands inclusive hiring

ADVERTISEMENT
E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the creation of over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery network in preparation for the upcoming festive shopping season.
The move underscores Flipkart's efforts to strengthen its ecosystem and meet the anticipated surge in demand during its flagship sale event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD).
The new roles include pickers, packers, sorters, delivery executives, team leads, and customer support staff.
Notably, 15% of the hires are first-time workforce entrants, a move aimed at expanding employment opportunities across 28 states, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
As part of its inclusive hiring drive, Flipkart reported a 10% rise in women employees, alongside a significant increase in hiring of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and LGBTQIA+ associates, compared to TBBD 2024.
The company is also working closely with social sector organisations to integrate underrepresented communities into logistics roles.
To bolster its delivery capacity, Flipkart has expanded its last-mile network with 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in key cities including Siliguri, Kundli, and Jakhar. This expansion will help the company cover all serviceable pin codes across the country.
Flipkart is also focused on upskilling initiatives through its Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA). The program has already trained thousands of candidates and aims to upskill an additional 10,000 associates by the end of 2025.
Over 6,000 students pursuing graduation have also been trained in supply chain operations via hybrid learning modules.
Seema Nair, CHRO at Flipkart, said: "At Flipkart, The Big Billion Days is a celebration of scale, speed, and shared progress. This year, we have strengthened our capabilities by building an inclusive workforce, expanding our supply chain network, and leveraging technology for festive readiness. Our focus remains on creating lasting value for the communities and partners who power our ecosystem."