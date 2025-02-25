            
Amazon recruitment call mistaken for spam sparks intense online discussion

A man's cautious approach to avoiding international calls backfires when he discovers a missed recruitment call from e-commerce giant Amazon, fuelling concerns among job-seekers online.

By  Storyboard18Feb 25, 2025 5:58 PM
According to a post shared on Reddit, the individual initially dismissed the call as yet another instance of spam. (Image: Unsplash)

In today’s era of relentless spam, telemarketing, and cold calls, many people have taken extreme measures to shield themselves from unwanted interruptions.

However, one job-seeker’s experience highlights a potential downside to such caution. Over the course of nearly a month, the man deliberately avoided an international call from a US number—only to later learn it was from Amazon’s recruitment team.

According to a post shared on Reddit, the individual initially dismissed the call as yet another instance of spam. “For a month there was a US number trying to reach me and I was not picking up, because it was an international call thinking it was spam. When I checked Truecaller it was Amazon recruitment team. Not able to call back - says call not monitored and ~1 rupee is cut as fee. What do I do,” he lamented.

The first missed call was reportedly received on February 7, and although he briefly answered another call on February 24, he disconnected immediately.

It wasn’t until he received subsequent calls from the same number—and checked the details on the Truecaller app—that he realized the opportunity he had inadvertently let slip away.

The incident has ignited a flurry of reactions on Reddit. One user remarked, “Da**, new fear unlocked,” while another shared a personal experience, adding, “Man sort this sh*t out, I got rejected once for not picking up the call.

The experience might vary though I am a fresher so the recruiter probably didn't care about calling me back.” Amid the discussion, a humorous comment emerged, “Bajaj Finance ka alag hi darr h,” referencing the pervasive anxiety around missing important calls amid a sea of sales pitches.


