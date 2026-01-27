Goa Social Media Ban: Goa considers social media ban for minors

Goa, one of India’s most prominent tourist destinations, is exploring the possibility of restricting children’s access to social media platforms, drawing inspiration from Australia’s recent nationwide ban for users under 16.

The move comes as concerns intensify over the impact of excessive social media use on young people’s mental health in India, one of the world’s largest internet markets with over a billion users. Despite the scale of its digital population, India currently has no national-level restrictions or formal guidelines governing minors’ access to social media platforms.

Speaking to reporters this week, Goa’s Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state government is examining Australia’s regulatory framework to understand how similar measures could be implemented locally.

Also read: No more AI friends as Meta blocks teen access to AI characters

“If possible, we will implement a similar ban on children below 16 for the usage of social media,” Khaunte said, adding that more details would be announced after further evaluation.

While Goa is India’s smallest state by geographical area, with a population of around 1.5 million, the discussion has triggered interest beyond its borders. Andhra Pradesh, a southern state with a population exceeding 53 million, has also indicated it is assessing comparable regulatory options. According to media reports, Andhra Pradesh has constituted a panel of senior ministers tasked with studying international models and submitting recommendations within a month.

At the national level, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not commented publicly on the developments. Major technology companies, including Meta, Google and X, have also not responded to queries regarding the proposed measures.

Australia set a global precedent last year by becoming the first country to formally prohibit social media use for children under 16. The policy led to the deactivation of nearly 4.7 million teenage accounts within its first month, reigniting global debates around child safety, digital rights and platform accountability.

Also read: EU opens probe into Elon Musk’s X over Grok sexual deepfake images

Several other countries, including France, Indonesia and Malaysia, are closely observing Australia’s approach as they consider similar legislative action. Goa’s deliberations signal that Indian states may increasingly look to global policy experiments as they navigate the complex challenge of protecting minors in an increasingly digital society.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 16:22:14 IST