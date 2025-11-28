Apple to open fifth India store in Noida on 11 December

Apple opened its first two India stores — Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket — in April 2023 and the two outlets generated around Rs 800 crore in their first year.

Apple is accelerating its offline retail expansion in India with the opening of a store in Noida on 11 December, marking its third launch this year and reinforcing its position among the country’s top five smartphone brands by volume, as the company prepares to unveil a second Mumbai store next year as part of a broader, aggressive push in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice-president of retail and people, said in an interview to Moneycontrol that the company was delighted to deepen its engagement with Indian customers and described 2025 as a milestone year for Apple retail in the country, stating that the new Noida outlet follows the recent launches of Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park and that the next phase of growth reflects Apple’s sustained commitment to India with another Mumbai store set for next year.

She stated that Apple Noida builds on the momentum of the company’s growing physical presence and said the combination of the five retail stores, Apple Store Online and the Apple Store app now offers customers more choice than ever in how they purchase Apple products, adding that demand for the latest iPhone series remains strong and noting that for the first time all iPhone 17 models and the Air are being manufactured in India, signalling the company’s deepening relationship with the country.

Earlier this month, the company broadened its service offerings with the launch of AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for the latest iPhones and O’Brien said Apple has spent over 25 years building meaningful connections with Indian customers and communities, describing the next phase of retail expansion as one driven by both purpose and energy.

Apple opened its first two India stores — Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket — in April 2023 and the two outlets generated around Rs 800 crore in their first year, according to Moneycontrol, making them among Apple’s strongest-performing stores globally, with nearly 60 percent of sales coming from the smaller Saket location. This rapid growth has come despite Apple already operating an extensive network of premium resellers and thousands of multi-brand retail partners, alongside its online channels and major e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart. O’Brien said that since the first two stores opened, Apple has continued to evolve how it supports customers, noting that every customer journey is different and that Apple’s teams spend considerable time understanding individual needs, with the company now strengthening this approach in India through personalised offerings.

Talent development remains central to Apple’s retail strategy and O’Brien said the company is deeply committed to building and nurturing local teams, adding that as Apple expands in India it is actively seeking strong local talent for its stores.

Apple’s India business is entering a sharper growth phase, with analysts expecting the company to maintain strong double-digit growth over the next three to four years, supported by rising iPhone demand and an expanding ecosystem of MacBooks and iPads, coupled with a widening premium reseller network and a strengthening manufacturing and supply-chain presence.

According to fresh RoC filings shared by Tofler, Apple’s India revenue rose 18.26 percent in FY25 to Rs 79,378 crore, while net profit climbed 16.4 percent to Rs 3,196 crore, and analysts anticipate similar growth levels in FY26 and FY27.

With iPhones now holding around 9 percent volume share and 28 percent value share in India, analysts say Apple’s next phase of expansion will come from increasing demand in Tier-2, Tier-3 and smaller markets, supported by rising sales of MacBooks, iPads and AirPods and a rapidly growing network of Apple stores and premium resellers. Counterpoint Research data shows that Apple entered India’s top five smartphone brands by volume in Q3 2025, with the country becoming its third-largest iPhone market; the brand led the premium-segment value share at 28 percent, up from 22 percent in 2024, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 16 and 15 series, while early iPhone 17 sales have already surpassed those of its predecessor.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, said festive demand was strong and iPhone sales were rising in Tier-2, Tier-3 and smaller markets, noting that Apple would need to target smaller retailers with limited product availability to sustain this momentum.

Apple’s installed user base in India has expanded substantially and Pathak said the company is firmly positioned within the country’s top five smartphone makers, adding that its revenue growth is set to remain in double digits for the next few years and that Apple continues to lead the handset market by value.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 10:51 AM