Asian Paints subsidiary Berger Paints to invest Rs 340 crore in new UAE plant

Berger Paints Emirates Ltd Co, a step-down subsidiary of Asian Paints International Pvt. Ltd., Singapore, has announced plans to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates. The company is proposing an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore) for the new project.

The plant will have an initial production capacity of 55,800 kilolitres per annum and will be spread across 100,000 sq. metres within the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

The facility is expected to enhance Asian Paints’ market presence in the Middle East, expanding its global manufacturing footprint.

Separately, Asian Paints partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Colour Partner for India Cricket this week. The three-year association will cover all Men’s, Women’s, and Domestic series played in India, spanning over 110 matches.

The paint manufacturer reported 43% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 994 crore during Q2 FY26, driven strong performance in its decorative, automotive and industrial paints business.

Consolidated net sales increased by 6.4% to Rs 8,513.7 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 8,003 crore in Q2FY25.

"We saw an improvement in our domestic decorative business with a double-digit volume growth of 10.9% and a 6% increase in value, despite the challenges posed by an extensive and prolonged monsoon. This growth was driven by our ability to generate demand across urban and rural areas through various regional activations and intense marketing /brand building measures," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Ltd.

