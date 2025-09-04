Apple set to open Koregaon Park store in Pune on September 4. More details inside

ADVERTISEMENT
Pune is about to welcome its first-ever Apple Store. On September 4, 2025, Apple will officially open the doors to its new Koregaon Part Store at Kopa Mall, just a few days after the successful debut of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru.
This marks Apple's fourth official retail outlet in India, arriving ahead of the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series launch on September 9.
Spread across an expansive space, the Apple Koregaon Part mirrors the brand's global retail design, offering customers not just the full line-up of Apple products but also expert support and personalised services.
The store will feature a team of 68 specialists from 11 different Indian states, who will provide hands-on guidance at the Genius Bar, personalised setup assistance, and step-by-step support for those switching to iOS.
The team will also facilitate popular Apple programmes such as Apple Trade-In and Financing.
Adding to customer convenience, the Pune store has a dedicated Apple Pickup Zone, enabling customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a preferred time.
For businesses, dedicated support teams will offer tailored guidance and solutions to streamline operations using Apple's ecosystem.
Apple Koregaon Park is also built with sustainability in mind. Like other Apple facilities worldwide, it runs on 100% renewable energy and operates as a carbon-neutral store, reflecting the company's global commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.
In addition, the store will host Today at Apple sessions - free creative workshops designed to help users make the most of their Apple devices. These include sessions on iPhone photography, using iPad for productivity, exploring Apple Intelligence, and getting started with Mac.