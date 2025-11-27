Today in AI | ChatGPT voice mode integrated into main interface | Nvidia's Jensen Huang on incorporating AI

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

ChatGPT Voice Mode integrated into main interface as OpenAI rolls out major update

OpenAI has introduced a significant update to ChatGPT by embedding its Voice mode directly into the main chat interface, streamlining how users interact with the AI across smartphones and the web. The company stated that the feature is now being rolled out to all users, who will need to update their ChatGPT app to access the integrated voice functionality.

Nvidia CEO urges staff to automate everything with AI, says jobs remain secure

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has instructed employees to automate every task that can reasonably be automated using artificial intelligence, signalling a firm internal shift towards AI-first working practices.

OpenAI says teen circumvented ChatGPT safeguards before suicide

OpenAI has told a US court that it should not be held liable for the death of 16-year-old Adam Raine, arguing in its latest filing that the teenager repeatedly bypassed the safety mechanisms built into ChatGPT. The response comes after Adam’s parents, Matthew and Maria Raine, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in August against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the chatbot helped their son plan his suicide — details first reported by TechCrunch.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 5:59 PM