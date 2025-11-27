Noida tech worker turns Rapido rider to keep up with EMIs after job loss

The clip, shared by creator Nomadic Teju, outlines how the engineer quit his previous job expecting to secure a better opportunity.

A viral Instagram video has thrown a spotlight on the mounting financial pressures facing India’s tech workforce, as a Noida-based IT engineer—unemployed for two months—has taken up part-time work with Rapido to keep pace with his home loan EMIs.

The clip, shared by creator Nomadic Teju, outlines how the engineer quit his previous job expecting to secure a better opportunity. Instead, he was hit by the ongoing hiring freeze across the tech sector, leaving him without income for an extended period.

Property prices in the area range between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore, with rents commonly touching Rs 30,000–35,000 a month. After losing his salary, the engineer struggled to cover these expenses. He eventually sent his family back to their village and now lives alone in a rented flat.

Teju said that despite having no job, the EMI bills remain unchanged, making day-to-day survival increasingly difficult. To manage his financial commitments, the engineer has started working part-time as a Rapido rider and takes on small freelance assignments when available. Even so, the pressure continues to build, with no relief on loan repayments.

Social media reactions reflected growing concern over the situation. One user offered help, asking for the engineer’s domain and experience to explore job leads. Another pointed out that platforms like Rapido or Zomato typically do not yield earnings above Rs 20,000–25,000 a month, highlighting the limited financial cushion gig work provides.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 5:03 PM