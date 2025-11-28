Announcing Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity (SACs): A New Benchmark for Indian Advertising & Modern Brand Storytelling

From purpose-driven work and narrative-rich brand films to AI-enabled ideas and creator-led collaborations, the awards reflect the full spectrum of modern creativity.

Storyboard18 today announced the launch of the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity (SACs), a first-of-its-kind awards platform designed to honour the most innovative, bold, and culturally resonant creative work shaping India’s advertising landscape. The inaugural awards night is scheduled to take place between March 1–15, 2026 in Mumbai.

The SACs celebrate creatives and creators who are not just following the evolution of advertising, but leading it — across digital, social, experiential, mobile-first, and traditional platforms. From purpose-driven work and narrative-rich brand films to AI-enabled ideas and creator-led collaborations, the awards reflect the full spectrum of modern creativity.

A Vision for the Modern Creative Era

The SACs have been created with a clear vision: to spotlight and celebrate trailblazing creativity that redefines advertising for the modern world—across platforms, mediums, and mindsets. The awards evaluate work not only for its craft, but for its cultural impact and ability to shape public conversations.

A Comprehensive and Inclusive Awards Architecture

The awards feature nine core categories — including Brand Film & Storytelling, Integrated Campaign of the Year, Digital & Social Innovation, Next-Gen Formats (AI, Gaming, Influencer Collabs), Purpose-Driven Creativity, Creative Effectiveness, and Design & Visual Craft.

Additionally, special honours include:

Bold Brand of the Year

The Creative Force: Agency of the Year

Legends of the Craft: Lifetime Achievement Award

The awards also champion new talent through the YoungGuns Track, spotlighting India’s next generation of creators.

A Jury of Visionaries and Culture-Builders

The SACs’ Grand Jury comprises a diverse group of creative leaders — CCOs, CMOs, brand custodians, platform specialists, global jury chairs, and independent creators. With balanced gender and regional representation, jurors will assess entries based on originality, storytelling depth, cultural resonance, creative bravery, craftsmanship, and strategic clarity.

Entries Now Open

Entries are open to marketers, brands, agencies, design studios, media agencies, production houses, content creators, and tech partners across India. Eligible work must have been released between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025. All entries must be submitted via the official awards portal. The submission deadline is January 15, 2026.

A High-Energy Awards Night Experience

The awards night will be staged as a culture-first celebration — featuring creator showcases, live installations, jury conversations, YoungGuns spotlight sessions, and a special tribute honouring the Legends of the Craft. The awards and event will also be broadcast on CNBC-TV18 and amplified across the Network18 ecosystem. All winners will receive an exclusive, high-visibility showcase across Network18’s broadcast, digital and social platforms, amplifying their work to millions across the country.

A New Creative Standard

With its culture-first judging philosophy, platform-inclusive categories, and ambitious vision, the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity aims to become the gold standard for India’s most daring, future-ready work.

For more information or to submit entries, please visit the Storyboard18 AWARDS website.

Entry Deadline: January 15, 2026

Email for queries: storyboard18@nw18.com

First Published on Nov 28, 2025