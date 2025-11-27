83% of Indian companies now offer mental health support; chronic care still lagging

Only 41% of organisations provide structured chronic disease management programmes, according to The Great Wellbeing Shift: India’s Corporate Health Study 2026.

Indian organisations are increasingly investing in preventive and digital health initiatives for employees, according to The Great Wellbeing Shift: India’s Corporate Health Study 2026. The study, based on insights from more than 300 companies, shows that preventive and mental health care are now becoming standard corporate offerings, with 83% of organisations providing counselling or employee assistance programmes (EAPs) and 81% offering annual health check-ups and screenings.

Digital and family-focused wellbeing solutions are also gaining traction. About 66% of companies now provide digital wellbeing platforms, 57% offer family wellbeing support, 55% have psychological safety programmes, and 49% are offering virtual care.

However, chronic care remains a major capability gap. Only 41% of organisations provide structured chronic disease management programmes, despite increasing lifestyle-related health risks among the workforce.

The report notes progress in personalisation, with 51% of organisations using demographic segmentation and 25% launching inclusion-focused initiatives. But only 14% deploy AI-driven personalised wellbeing offerings, while 4% still operate one-size-fits-all programmes.

Women’s health is emerging as a strategic priority, with 55% of organisations expanding services beyond maternity. Around 19% now offer comprehensive women’s health ecosystems, including menopause care and career-life integration programmes.

Rajesh Mundra, Founder & Executive Chairman of Truworth Wellness, stressed the need for integration over scattered initiatives.

“Organisations need cohesive, outcome-led ecosystems, not isolated programs competing for user attention. The Great Wellbeing Shift is a wake-up call for boardrooms — the next era of wellbeing demands precision, integration and intelligence, not just more programs.”

Co-founder and CEO Rohit Chohan added that fragmentation is limiting impact. “Corporate wellness in India is fragmented, over-engineered and under-measured. HR teams are struggling with too many vendors, too many apps and too many disconnected programs, but not enough real impact.”

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 3:35 PM