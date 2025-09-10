Sam Altman praises Apple’s ‘impossibly thin’ iPhone Air

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple’s latest launch has caught the attention of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who publicly expressed his enthusiasm for the new iPhone Air — billed as the thinnest iPhone ever.
The device was unveiled at Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event in Cupertino, California, where it drew the loudest applause from attendees. On X (formerly Twitter), Altman wrote: “first new iphone upgrade i have really wanted in awhile! looks very cool.” His post quickly gained traction online, sparking debate among users.
According to Apple, the iPhone Air is “impossibly thin and light,” measuring just 5.6mm in thickness and weighing 165 grams — making it lighter and slimmer than any previous iPhone.
The event also saw the launch of the iPhone 17 series — including the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro — alongside the new iPhone Air. Other announcements included the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.
What’s new with the iPhone 17? Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice-president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, described the iPhone 17 as a “big upgrade” featuring a brighter ProMotion display with triple the scratch resistance, all-day battery life with faster charging, and the new A19 chip for improved performance. The handset also boasts a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system and an enhanced Centre Stage-enabled front camera, which Apple says is its best yet.
“IPhone 17 is a fantastic choice for customers looking for the latest features and the confidence in knowing their iPhone is built to last,” Drance said.
The iPhone Air, however, has clearly stolen the spotlight — with Altman among those impressed by its design.