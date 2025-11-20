Where Streets Met Spotlight: Inside Spotify Rap 91 LIVE 2025

From Delhi’s sharp-tongued lyricists to Chennai’s bilingual innovators and North-East India’s experimental beatmakers, Rap 91 LIVE’s lineup was a sonic map of the country’s cultural diversity.

The beats dropped louder than ever as Spotify Rap 91 LIVE, a live showcase of India’s hip-hop talent, returned for its fourth edition on October 16 at the NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai. The event, inspired by Rap 91, Spotify’s flagship hip-hop playlist in India, featured more than 30 artists performing in nearly 10 languages, representing a wide spectrum of regional and linguistic influences within Indian rap.

Among the artists who performed were Seedhe Maut, Ikka, Karma, Reble, RANJ x Clifr, pho and several others who had shaped the current sound of Indian hip-hop.

Alongside them were fresh names like Ab 17, Addy Nagar, ARJN, Asal Kolaar, Bhaskar, Dasagriva, Dizlaw, GABRI, GhAatak, Hurricane, JASKARAN, KD DESIROCK, Lil Bhavi, Meaow, Naam Sujal, OG Lucifer, Param, UNIYAL, Vichaar, Yelhomie, Young Aytee, YUNG DSA and YUNG SAMMY.

From Delhi’s sharp-tongued lyricists to Chennai’s bilingual innovators and North-East India’s experimental beatmakers, Rap 91 LIVE’s lineup was a sonic map of the country’s cultural diversity.

From Playlist to Platform

Since its launch, Rap 91 had positioned itself as one of the key platforms for discovering Indian hip-hop on Spotify. The playlist had seen a 60% increase in followers over the past year, adding more than 1,50,000 new listeners and ranked among the top 10 most-followed rap playlists globally.

Spotify’s Rap 91 network also included regional playlists in Haryanvi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, and other languages, collectively amassing over 1.5 million followers. The expansion highlighted the growing reach of Indian rap and its ability to connect audiences across languages and geographies.

