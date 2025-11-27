Aamir Khan named first-ever recipient of the RK Laxman Award for Excellence

Aamir Khan has become the first recipient of the newly instituted RK Laxman Award for Excellence, marking a significant moment in the legacy of one of India’s most celebrated cartoonists. Khan, acclaimed for his performances and his influence on Indian cinema, is the first actor to be bestowed with the honour.

The award was presented to him by Boman Irani at a gala ceremony described as a night where music, art and legacy converged. Sharing highlights from the event, the organisers wrote, “Honouring a legend in the most unforgettable way. Aamir Khan received the first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence from Boman Irani, as thousands witnessed this special moment. A night where music, art and legacy came together.”

The ceremony also featured a live concert by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, adding to the grandeur of the evening. Held at the MCA Cricket Stadium, the event served as a tribute to RK Laxman, the creator of the iconic Common Man, one of India’s most recognisable and enduring cultural figures.

Over his illustrious career, RK Laxman was decorated with numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore.

Khan, known for films such as 3 Idiots, PK, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal and Sitaare Zameen Par, has long resonated with audiences through stories that reflect societal observations and aspirations—much like Laxman’s Common Man. His work has consistently aimed to capture the ethos of everyday Indians while inspiring conversations around nation-building and social change.

