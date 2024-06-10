As 'Hello Kitty' brand celebrates five decades, Sanrio gears up to bring Kawaii to India

Hello Kitty, one of the world’s most iconic Japanese brands, celebrates the 50th anniversary in 2024. As part of the celebrations, parent company Sanrio has plans for the Indian market, with Hello Kitty being the very epitome of Kawaii culture. Kawaii, a Japanese term that loosely translates to cute and adorable, is a fashion trend that originated in the 70s. Its aesthetic is marked by playfulness, simplicity, innocence and Hello Kitty is one of the most recognizable symbols of kawaii culture globally

Hello Kitty has been a part of Indian subculture, with very high brand recognition not only as fashion and lifestyle icon with products from toys to apparel or stationery. Pastel colours, playful designs, bows and adorable friends make Hello Kitty a universal symbol of Kawaii and a champion of values of kindness, positivity and friendship.

With Hello Kitty marking its 50th anniversary, Sanrio and Dream Theatre, the agent that represents Sanrio brand in the Indian market, are gearing up to spread Hello Kitty and Kawaii culture on a scale never seen before in India. Sanrio has been working towards creating a strong, licensing programme for Hello Kitty that cuts across generations and speaks to kids, teens and young women to create not just a consumer products programme, but a deeper India relationship for growing the brand. It's planning to have multiple touch points and experiences across content, social media, ground events and strategic partnerships with leading brands and retailers.

Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer Sanrio GmbH– EMEA, India and Oceania and Mr Men – Worldwide, said, “Hello Kitty is in the forefront of Sanrio’s global licensing business and in its 50th year, its stronger than ever in our leading markets of Japan, Europe and the US. Our collaborations in fashion and lifestyle with international brands and celebrities makes Hello Kitty one of the most fashionable global IPs and our values of kindness, friendship and cuteness makes us resonate with fans of all ages. We are excited to bring the world of Hello Kitty now to India and with our India focus create meaningful relationships with partners and fans here.”