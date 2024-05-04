BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 dominates with 72 percent lead over Times Now during second phase of Elections

According to the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), CNN-News18 has continued to dominate the Lok Sabha Elections coverage with leadership during the second phase of polling that took place on 26th April.

With a remarkable 72% lead over Times Now, CNN-News18 remained the number one choice of viewers for comprehensive polling day coverage. It captured an impressive 38.8% market share, maintaining a significant lead over Republic TV, which captured 24.7% market share. Times Now and India Today TV followed with 22.6 percent and 8.2 percent market share, respectively. (Source: BARC India | TG: 2+ | Mkt: India | Period: 26th Apr 2024 | Market Share%, 7 channels considered)

The power-packed performance of CNN-News18 on the crucial polling day is a testament to its special election programming, delivering the most accurate information, coupled with finest news anchors such as Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, Shivani Gupta, and Rahul Shivshankar. The channel's extensive network of reporters across the states going for polls ensured comprehensive coverage from all over the country. CNN-News18's presentation with engaging graphics and insightful explainers simplified complex trends and data, making it easily palatable for the audience.

Speaking on the channel’s performance, Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18 said, “CNN-News18’s leadership in the second phase of elections is an affirmation from our viewers about our brand of nuance over noise journalism. At a time when audiences demanded the fastest and most comprehensive polling day coverage, they turned to CNN-News18 as their trusted source of information. We expect to see more viewers tuning in as the election fervour peaks in the coming weeks.”