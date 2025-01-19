BCCI invites proposals for Stadium Signage Rights and Management for major cricket events, including IPL and WPL

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally issued an invitation for proposals from established entities seeking to acquire the rights and responsibilities related to stadium signage production and management for its high-profile events. This includes both international and domestic BCCI events, as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL), through a competitive tender process.
To facilitate this, BCCI has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) that outlines the terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals. The RFP, which is available for purchase, is priced at INR 1,00,000 (one lakh rupees) plus applicable Goods and Services Tax. Interested parties may purchase the RFP until January 28, 2025.
Prospective bidders must email proof of payment for the RFP, following the instructions in Annexure A. The RFP will only be shared upon confirmation of payment.
It is important to note that purchasing the RFP does not automatically qualify a party to submit a bid. Only those who meet the specific eligibility criteria outlined in the RFP and comply with its terms and conditions will be considered eligible to participate in the bidding process.