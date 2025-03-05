BCCI seeks media agency to shape IPL 2025 advertising strategy

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited proposals from media agencies to oversee advertising strategy and media buying for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, a move aimed at maximizing the tournament’s reach across multiple platforms.
In a formal call for Expressions of Interest (EOI), the BCCI outlined its search for an agency capable of handling a comprehensive media campaign spanning television, radio, digital platforms, print, and out-of-home advertising, including outdoor innovations. The governing body emphasized the importance of an agency’s ability to manage all media channels in-house and at scale, as per reports.
The initiative is designed to ensure an optimal allocation of resources across various advertising platforms, reinforcing the IPL’s presence among its vast audience. Shortlisted firms will be required to submit a detailed media plan within a budget of Rs 30 crore (excluding taxes), including a breakdown of costs, proof of prior experience in media buying across platforms, and an outline of agency fees and commissions. Additionally, proposals must highlight potential savings through bulk purchasing and innovative strategies to enhance the IPL’s visibility.
Interested agencies must submit their Expressions of Interest by March 10, with final proposals due by March 13.