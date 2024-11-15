Ben & Jerry's sues parent company Unilever, alleging suppression of Palestine advocacy

ADVERTISEMENT
Ben & Jerry's has filed a lawsuit against its parent company, Unilever, accusing it of blocking the brand's attempts to express support for Palestinian refugees and violating the terms of a 2022 settlement agreement, as per reports by Reuters.
The legal dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the socially conscious ice cream brand and the consumers goods giant.
The conflict between the two companies escalated in 2021 when Ben & Jerry's announced it would cease selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, citing inconsistencies with its values. In response, Unilever sold the brand's business in Israel to a local licensee, prompting Ben & Jerry’s to sue.
The lawsuit was settled in 2022 under terms requiring Unilever to respect the independence of Ben & Jerry’s board, particularly regarding its social mission.
In the latest legal filing, Ben & Jerry’s alleges that Unilever breached the settlement agreement by preventing the brand from publicly voicing support for causes such as a ceasefire in Gaza, safe passage for Palestinian refugees, and opposition to U.S. military aid to Israel.
The lawsuit also accuses Peter ter Kulve, Unilever's head of ice cream, of expressing concern over potential backlash regarding "anti-Semitism" tied to Ben & Jerry's advocacy on Gaza.
According to the lawsuit, Ben & Jerry’s alleges it made four attempts to publicly advocate for peace and human rights but was repeatedly blocked by Unilever.
In response, Unilever told Reuters that it denies these allegations and intends to defend its case vigorously. Ben & Jerry’s expressed confidence that the matter will be resolved in due course.