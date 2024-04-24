boAt brings Yashasvi Jaiswal on board as brand ambassador

boAt, an audio wearable brand, has signed a new brand ambassador – cricket prodigy, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He amassed a staggering 712 runs in the Test series against England, including two double centuries.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with boAt," said Jaiswal, brimming with enthusiasm. "The brand embodies the same spirit of innovation and perseverance that fuels my passion on the field. As a boAthead, I'm excited to connect with fans and inspire them through our shared love for music and sports."

Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, took to social media, seeking suggestions for the brand's next boAthead. Fans championed the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Gupta commented on the partnership, stating, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Yashasvi Jaiswal to boAt. Together we have a shared passion for Innovation and Excellence. His journey to success remarkably mirrors boAt's own path – fuelled by ambition, relentless hard work, and a constant pursuit of excellence. Together, we're excited to embark on this adventure and inspire young people to chase their dreams with unwavering determination."

A video featuring Jaiswal and Gupta showcases their humorous exploration of various "in-trend" campaign launch concepts pitched by agencies. Amidst the laughter and creativity, the video effectively announces Jaiswal as the newest boAthead.