boAt highlights detrimental impact of women objectification through new campaign

On this Women's Day, boAt, India’s audio wearable brand, takes a bold stand against the objectification of women in songs. For far too long, women have been subjected to derogatory and demeaning language in lyrics, perpetuating harmful stereotypes. boAt aims to shed light on this issue and emphasize the importance of using the right expressions when referring to women.

In a society where lines like "Tu Cheez badi hai mast mast" have become normalized and part of daily conversations, boAt strives to change the narrative. Through a mix of humor, satire, and direct engagement, the brand seeks to highlight the detrimental impact of terms like "item," "tandoori murgi," "butter," "Pataka," and "bomb" on the objectification and dehumanization of women.

As part of its campaign, boAt will launch several phases designed to engage, educate, and encourage a shift in how women are talked about and treated in the entertainment industry and beyond. One of the pioneering initiatives is the creation of ‘Ai-tem’ - a custom ChatGpt, an AI tool that provides fresh lyrics which are less profane, ultimately empowering women rather than objectifying them.

On the occasion Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt said. "We are committed to leading a movement towards a more positive and empowering portrayal of women in lyrics and music. Harnessing the power of humor, satire, and innovative AI technology, we aim to rewrite the narrative and give women the recognition they deserve. It's time to write the right song, acknowledging women for who they are and offering an alternative and respectful perspective that celebrates and empowers women."

The campaign's execution begins with featuring a satirical standup video by a renowned female comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj. Using PowerPoint slides as visual aids, she humorously deconstructs the absurdity of using terms meant for inanimate objects or food to refer to women. The presentation highlights the literal meaning of these terms and the comedic contrast with their usage in songs, sparking thought and conversation about the underlying issue of objectification.

To further amplify the campaign's reach, boAt has collaborated with notable quick commerce apps like Swiggy Food, and Zepto to draw collaborative content for OOH. The content will showcase these brands as the "real items," effectively drawing a clear distinction between objects and women, reinforcing that women are not commodities.