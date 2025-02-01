            
Budget 2025 Memes: Internet and brands react to FM’s big budget announcements with hilarious memes

As this year's budget was unveiled, netizens erupted into a meme fest, celebrating the announcement with a burst of online humour.

By  Sakina KheriwalaFeb 1, 2025 5:22 PM
Among FM Nirmala Sitharaman's key announcements were a series of new schemes for Bihar and revisions to the tax slabs and rates aimed at easing the burden on taxpayers.

Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2025, setting off a flurry of humorous memes across social media.

In her opening address, she emphasized the government’s commitment to the "sab ka vikas" vision by promoting balanced growth across all regions. Among her key announcements were a series of new schemes for Bihar and revisions to the tax slabs and rates aimed at easing the burden on taxpayers.

The budget announcement sparked a lively online reaction, with netizens launching a full-blown meme fest.

Let's look at some of the most out-standing ones!

First Published on Feb 1, 2025 3:20 PM

