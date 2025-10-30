Burger King India reports modest sales growth, expands margins in second quarter

ADVERTISEMENT
Burger King India, operated by Restaurant Brands Asia Limited, reported steady gains in its second-quarter results, with modest same-store sales growth and an improvement in margins as the company leaned on value offerings and operational efficiencies.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, standalone revenue from operations rose 15.6 percent year-over-year to ₹5,687 million, the company said in a statement. Same-store sales increased 2.8 percent, while gross margins expanded to 68.3 percent, up 80 basis points from a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 16.3 percent to ₹813 million, reflecting continued recovery in dine-in traffic alongside stable delivery demand.
The fast-food chain added 14 new outlets during the quarter, bringing its total restaurant count in India to 533.
Rajeev Varman, the group chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands Asia, said the results reflected “a positive traffic growth in both the dine-in and delivery channels,” crediting the gains to “compelling value offerings, menu innovations and technology investments.”
Varman added that the company’s focus on supply-chain efficiencies contributed to margin expansion. He also pointed to recent GST reforms introduced by the government and a benign inflation outlook as supportive factors for consumer sentiment heading into the second half of the fiscal year.
The company said it remains confident about maintaining growth momentum as it continues to invest in menu development and customer experience enhancements across channels.