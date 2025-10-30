Hyundai Motor India Q2 profit rises 14% to Rs 1,572 cr; SUVs drive record sales

ADVERTISEMENT
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a 14.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,572.2 crore, up from Rs 1,375.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 17,155.8 crore during the July–September quarter, while total income increased 1.3% YoY to Rs 17,692 crore, compared to Rs 17,452.6 crore a year ago.
According to the company, GST reforms and the festive season helped boost profit and revenue in Q2 FY26.
Hyundai said SUVs contributed their highest-ever share of domestic sales at 71.1%, while rural markets accounted for a strong 23.6% of overall sales.
The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 13.9%, up 113 bps YoY, supported by a favourable export mix and ongoing cost-optimization measures.
“The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14% are a testament to our ‘Quality of Growth’ strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost-optimisation efforts,” said Unsoo Kim, former MD of Hyundai Motor India.
In the first half of FY26, the company posted a profit of Rs 2,941.5 crore, while revenue declined.
Hyundai Motor reported Rs 33,873 crore in revenue in H1 FY26, compared to Rs 34,604 crore in H1 FY25.
In September, Hyundai recorded a 10% rise in vehicle sales to 70,347 units. Domestic sales stood at 51,547 units, while exports grew 44% to 18,800 units.
Earlier this month, the company announced a top-management transition, appointing Tarun Garg as Managing Director and CEO of its India operations.