Elon Musk’s Starlink begins demo runs in Mumbai ahead of India launch

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd., has begun technical and security demonstration runs in Mumbai, marking its first operational step towards launching satellite-based internet services in India.
The trials, being conducted on October 30 and 31, aim to showcase Starlink’s ability to deliver high-speed, reliable internet connectivity, including in remote regions where conventional broadband networks remain unavailable or inconsistent.
First Office in India
As part of its India rollout, Starlink has leased 1,294 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area for around ₹2.33 crore over five years, establishing its first official office in the country. The Mumbai office will serve as the company’s initial operational base as it scales up its presence.
Expansion and Future Plans
According to reports, Starlink plans to set up gateway stations in nine Indian cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow, to facilitate the seamless transmission of satellite signals across the country. The company is currently awaiting government approvals and spectrum clearance before commencing full-scale commercial services. Once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) finalises the pricing framework for satellite-based internet, Starlink could begin commercial operations as early as January or February 2026.
Industry experts believe Starlink’s entry could significantly boost digital connectivity in India’s rural and remote regions, providing an alternative to terrestrial broadband networks and helping bridge the digital divide.
Once operational, Starlink will compete with other satellite internet players in India’s nascent but fast-evolving space communications market, potentially transforming the country’s internet landscape.