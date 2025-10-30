Amazon layoffs 2025: Employee learns of layoff upon landing in Bengaluru after Diwali break

ADVERTISEMENT
Stories of employees affected by Amazon’s latest round of layoffs have begun circulating on social media, one of which has drawn particular attention for its timing.
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared that her friend, an Amazon employee, discovered he had been laid off immediately after landing in Bengaluru from his Diwali break.
“My friend was working at Amazon,” the post read. “He boarded his flight back to Bengaluru after Diwali break, excited to be back. As soon as he landed, he turned on his phone — there it was. A layoff mail from Amazon.”
The user added that the employee had been returning to work after the holidays, unaware that his role had been cut.
Social media reactions poured in, ranging from sympathy to sharp criticism of corporate layoff practices. One user asked whether Amazon offered severance packages, to which the original poster replied, “Two months’ salary, as far as I know.”
Another user shared a similar experience, writing: “My friend working at Amazon recently received an appreciation and award for good work and even got a promotion to managerial level last month. Today, she was laid off. Even performance doesn’t matter to these guys when it comes to layoffs.”
Others described the situation as part of a “new normal” in the tech industry, where unexpected job cuts have become increasingly common.
According to a report by Business Insider, Amazon notified affected employees early on Tuesday morning, with some receiving text messages instructing them to check their emails before reaching the office.
The wave of layoffs forms part of Amazon’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations, as the company continues to adjust its workforce following major expansions during the pandemic years.