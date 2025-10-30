PepsiCo elevates Shailja Joshi to Senior Director - Marketing, Global Canisters and Imports

PepsiCo has promoted Shailja Joshi to Senior Director of Marketing for Global Canisters and Imports, marking her transition to a global leadership position at the beverage and snack giant.

Joshi announced the move, describing it as “a new challenge” and expressing gratitude toward several colleagues and mentors who supported her journey within the company.

“A huge thank you to Roberto Martínez and Gaurav Goel for their trust and confidence in me as I step into this global role,” she wrote. She also acknowledged members of PepsiCo India’s leadership team, including Jagrut Kotecha, Pavitra Singh, Kaushik Mitra, Nitin Bhandari, and Tarun Bhagat, for their “incredible support, guidance, and belief.”

Joshi further paid tribute to mentors across her career — among them Anshul Khanna, Vishal Kaul, Karim ElFiqi, Sudipto Mozumdar, George Kovoor, Mohammad Khosa and Dilen Gandhi — noting that their “mentorship and encouragement have shaped my professional growth.”

Before this elevation, Joshi served as Director of Marketing for carbonated soft drinks and innovation at PepsiCo, overseeing brands such as Pepsi, 7Up, and Mirinda. She spent seven years at Britannia prior to joining the global food and beverage major.