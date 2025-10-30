YouTube launches 'voluntary exit programme' amid product team reorganisation

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube has introduced a “voluntary exit programme” for its US-based employees, offering severance packages as part of a broader internal restructuring effort, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday.
As per a TechCrunch report, in an internal memo, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan informed staff about the programme and revealed a significant reorganisation of the platform’s product teams. The restructuring will see the teams split into three new divisions, each reporting directly to Mohan.
The “Subscription Products” team will oversee YouTube’s subscription services, including YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and its over-the-top (OTT) offerings. The “Viewer Products” division will manage the user experience across platforms such as YouTube’s main app, YouTube Kids, Learning, and Trust & Safety, while the “Creator & Community Products” team will focus on supporting creators and strengthening community engagement.
The company clarified that no roles are being eliminated as part of this restructuring, suggesting the voluntary exit programme is designed to streamline operations rather than initiate layoffs.
The announcement coincided with parent company Alphabet’s third-quarter earnings release, which showed YouTube’s advertising revenue climbing to $10.26 billion, a 15% year-on-year increase.
The move underscores YouTube’s efforts to refine its organisational structure and align its product strategy amid growing competition across the video streaming and creator economy landscape.