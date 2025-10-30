Today in AI | New era of AI for audiences | Sam Altman's AI expansion plan

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

AI-generated audiences are poised to unlock a new era of media planning and buying: Report

In the algorithmic era, legacy approaches to audience targeting and consumer insight generation are fast losing relevance. Traditional tools that once helped brands understand and reach customers — such as consumer panels, deterministic ID-based systems, and federated learning models now struggle to deliver the scale, speed, and adaptability required to win in today’s dynamic marketplace, according to dentsu's "Human Truths In The Algorithmic Era" report.

Sam Altman unveils $1.4 trillion AI expansion plan as OpenAI transforms into global tech powerhouse

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has unveiled an audacious trillion-dollar vision for the company, signalling its most ambitious expansion yet and marking a defining shift from a research-focused AI lab to one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful corporate entities.

Elon Musk’s lawyer vows to press on with legal battle against OpenAI restructuring

Elon Musk’s legal team has vowed to continue its court battle against OpenAI’s restructuring, despite California and Delaware’s attorneys general declining to block the artificial intelligence company’s transition to a for-profit model.

Nvidia becomes world’s first $5 Trillion public company as AI demand soars