Meta’s ad revenue soars | Alphabet hits $100B quarter | Delhi HC questions Centre on AI chatbot DeepSeek

Meta’s ad revenue surges 26% to $51.24 billion, lifting results despite one-time $16 billion tax hit

Meta’s revenue rose 26 % to $51.24 billion, up from $40.59 billion in the same quarter last year. On a constant-currency basis, revenue increased 25 %. Operating income climbed to $20.54 billion, up 18 % from a year earlier, with an operating margin of 40 %, slightly below last year’s 43 %.

The “Family of Apps” segment, which houses the company’s ad-driven platforms, brought in $50.77 billion, compared with $40.32 billion a year ago. Ad impressions rose 14 %, and the average price per ad increased 10 %, underscoring resilient demand across global markets.

Sundar Pichai hails Google-parent Alphabet's first $100 billion quarter as AI propels record growth

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported its first-ever $100 billion quarter, a milestone that underscores how artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every corner of its business. The company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, hailed the results as evidence that years of investment in AI are beginning to pay off at scale.

“This was a terrific quarter for Alphabet, driven by double-digit growth across every major part of our business,” Pichai said on Tuesday during the company’s earnings call. “We’re seeing AI now driving real business results across the company.”

Omnicom addresses DDB retirement rumours, says review underway

Omnicom has addressed industry rumours suggesting it may retire the DDB brand as it moves closer to finalizing its $13.5 billion merger with Interpublic Group (IPG). The holding company said it is still reviewing its brand architecture and that no final decisions have been made, following reports that one of its most iconic creative networks, DDB, could be phased out.

The holding company issued a statement stressing that it is still navigating regulatory approvals and that both entities continue to operate independently.

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s plan to address concerns over AI chatbot DeepSeek

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Central government on how it intends to address growing concerns surrounding DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence chatbot.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela posed the query to Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) Ishkaran Bhandari, during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Bhavna Sharma.

The Court observed that issues related to DeepSeek’s potential impact on privacy, data security and national sovereignty should be addressed proactively.

“I acknowledge our recent performance is unacceptable”: WPP CEO Cindy Rose on resetting strategy after weak Q3

WPP has reported a sharp decline in its third-quarter performance, with revenue of £3,259 million down 8.4% year-on-year on a reported basis and down 3.5% like-for-like (LFL). Revenue less pass-through costs came in at £2,459 million, down 11.1% on a reported basis and 5.9% LFL, driven by a notable step down in WPP Media versus the previous quarter.

Year-to-date, reported revenue fell 8.0% to £9,922 million, with revenue less pass-through costs down 10.5% to £7,485 million. The company now expects FY25 LFL growth in revenue less pass-through costs between -5.5% and -6.0%, and a headline operating profit margin of around 13%.