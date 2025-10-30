French groom turns wedding into marketing masterstroke, sells ad spots on tuxedo

ADVERTISEMENT
Weddings can often strain finances, but one groom turned his into a business venture — quite literally. A French entrepreneur, Dagobert Renouf, has gone viral after selling advertising space on his tuxedo to fund his wedding celebrations.
Renouf’s unconventional idea began as a tongue-in-cheek experiment earlier this year, when he announced plans to get his wedding sponsored and even categorise it as a business expense under advertising.
What started as a joke soon gathered momentum when multiple startups agreed to participate. By July, Renouf had sold most of the available ad placements and commissioned a custom tuxedo adorned with brand logos.
Currently getting people to sponsor my wedding and pass it as business expense under advertising. Sold 7 spots today. https://t.co/p8tK3q1rWl pic.twitter.com/i2OmLlTKnp— Dagobert - Corporate sellout ???? (@dagorenouf) July 24, 2025
By the time his wedding took place on 25 October, the entrepreneur walked down the aisle wearing a suit featuring the logos of 26 different startups that helped pay for the event.
Big thanks to the 26 startups who helped us pay for our wedding, it was a beautiful day ???? (full cinematic video coming soon) pic.twitter.com/2LDcrjjws5— Dagobert - Corporate sellout ???? (@dagorenouf) October 26, 2025
The idea quickly captured public imagination, earning Renouf widespread praise for his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Many users online dubbed the move “marketing genius” and lauded him for transforming wedding stress into a bold business opportunity.