RCB's Royal Challengers Sports posts double-digit growth as Diageo India’s sports business expands

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. (RCSPL), the 100 percent subsidiary of Diageo India that manages the company’s sports and franchise assets, reported strong growth in the first half of fiscal year 2026, contributing meaningfully to the performance of parent company United Spirits Ltd.
According to the company’s financial disclosure for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, RCSPL recorded a 15.8 percent increase in revenue over the same period last year. The growth was a key driver behind Diageo India’s consolidated sales increase of 10.5 percent for the first half of FY26.
RCSPL, which owns and operates Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has emerged as a critical pillar in Diageo India’s broader portfolio strategy, bridging its beverage business with lifestyle and entertainment platforms. The sports business’s expansion reflected continued engagement with fans, sponsorship momentum, and the enduring strength of the Royal Challengers brand in the cricket economy.
While the company did not disclose RCSPL’s standalone profitability or cost structure, Diageo India said the sports subsidiary’s growth complemented steady performance in its core Prestige & Above liquor portfolio. Together, these segments bolstered overall margins and underpinned consolidated EBITDA growth of 31.5 percent in the second quarter.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the Indian Premier League’s most prominent franchises, remains a high-visibility asset for Diageo India. The team has leveraged its brand beyond cricket, expanding into lifestyle ventures and fan engagement initiatives, consistent with Diageo’s broader focus on premium experiences and brand-driven communities.
The company said it continues to see opportunities for growth in the sports and entertainment vertical through Royal Challengers Sports, as the festive and cricket-heavy second half of the fiscal year approaches.