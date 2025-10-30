Gillette India posts 8% profit growth in Q2 FY26; Advertising spend stable at Rs 112 cr

ADVERTISEMENT
Gillette India Ltd on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a profit of Rs 143.65 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 133.01 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 811 crore from Rs 782 crore in Q2 FY25.
Advertising and sales promotion spending remained flat at Rs 112 crore during the quarter ended September 30.
“The company delivered balanced growth during the quarter, with sales of Rs 811 crore, up 4% year-on-year, driven by strong brand fundamentals, positive consumer response to innovation, and superior retail execution. Profit after tax stood at Rs 144 crore, up 8% YoY, aided by topline performance and productivity across the value chain,” the FMCG major said.
“We have delivered steady topline and bottom-line growth this quarter. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy focused on daily-use categories where performance drives brand choice--superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, and retail execution—along with productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile, accountable organization. This is the right strategy to drive sustainable, balanced growth and value creation,” said Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd.