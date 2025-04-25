CARS24 acquires Team-BHP to boost India’s automotive enthusiast community

ADVERTISEMENT
Auto-tech platform CARS24 has announced the acquisition of Team-BHP, one of India’s most respected and independent online automotive communities. For over twenty years, Team-BHP has served as a trusted space for car and bike enthusiasts, offering honest reviews, detailed ownership stories, and discussions free from commercial bias.
Though the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, both companies emphasised that Team-BHP will continue to operate independently, led by its founding team. Its long-standing principles—such as zero-sponsored content, strong community moderation, and a user-first approach—will remain unchanged.
CARS24’s role will centre around enhancing Team-BHP’s technology, product features, and use of artificial intelligence, helping improve the overall experience for readers and community members.
“Team-BHP is not just a forum, it’s an institution,” said Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO of CARS24. “We’re equally committed to solving real problems for car and bike owners. This partnership is a long-term investment in building a smarter, more connected automotive ecosystem in India.”
Rush Parekh, founder of Team-BHP, added that the collaboration is about growth without compromise, “With CARS24’s backing, we now have the tools and resources to build at scale—while staying true to our core values of independence, transparency and trust.” Together, the companies hope to make buying, selling, and owning vehicles in India a more informed, intuitive, and community-led experience—fuelled by technology and grounded in genuine user insights.