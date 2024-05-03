            

      Coca-Cola bottler HCCB eyes IPO to tap India's booming beverage market: Reports

      Riding a revenue surge and India's love for fizzy drinks, HCCB preps for public offering.

      By  Storyboard18May 3, 2024 10:01 AM
      As per business intelligence firm Statista’s analysis, the overall revenue in the carbonated soft drinks market in India amounts to US$2.3 billion in 2024 and it is expected to show a volume growth of 3.0 percent in 2025.

      Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, is reportedly looking at coming out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO). As per reports, the cola brand is targeting to cash on the market’s love for fizzy drinks and the growing consumer base.

      This strategic move reflects their confidence in the market where HCCB dominates the beverage landscape.

      In FY23, HCCB saw a significant revenue surge of 40.35 percent touching Rs 12,840.39 crore. This growth was accompanied by a corresponding increase in operating expenses, which rose 39.79 percent to Rs 11,191.26 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

      HCCB, along with several other Coca-Cola franchisees, controls the production and distribution of iconic brands like Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, and Kinley water across India.

      While a specific listing date for the IPO remains undisclosed, HCCB joins a wave of IPOs flooding the Indian market.


      First Published on May 3, 2024 10:01 AM

