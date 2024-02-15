Coca-Cola witnessed robust growth in 2023; to re-invest significant chunk of capital investment

Beverages major Coca-Cola will re-invest a significant chunk of its capital investment in order to build capacity in India. As highlighted in a post earnings management commentary on February 13, the company went on to mention that the business witnessed ‘robust growth’ in 2023, followed by growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the December quarter, developing and emerging markets grew by two percent, particularly driven by growth in India and Brazil. India stands as Coca-Cola’s fifth largest market.

For the whole of 2023, The Coca-Cola Company’s unit case volume growth was two percent. Developed markets grew by one percent, which was led by Mexico and Germany.

Large consumer goods companies like Nestle, Dabur, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and Procter & Gamble have lined up big investments in the country, stated a media report. This move is in order to push more premium products despite an ongoing slowdown in demand witnessed for mass products.