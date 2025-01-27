DGCA urges airlines to rationalise airfares for Maha Kumbh 2025 travel to Prayagraj

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj during the 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela, following a sharp rise in ticket prices due to increased demand, PTI reported.

In a move to address the surge in air travel, the DGCA has also approved 81 additional flights in January, bringing the total number of flights to 132, to meet the growing number of pilgrims and visitors heading to the spiritual event.

Several airlines, including SpiceJet, have already ramped up their operations with more flights to Prayagraj. The DGCA, acknowledging the potential for further demand spikes, has urged airlines to not only increase flight capacity but also rationalise ticket prices to make air travel more affordable for devotees traveling to attend the Maha Kumbh.

On January 23, DGCA officials held a meeting with airline representatives to discuss the issue. The discussions focused on ensuring that airlines keep fares at reasonable levels, despite the rising demand as the Maha Kumbh continues through February 26.

The rising airfare prices have already been a point of concern. According to an analysis by travel portal Ixigo, prices for Delhi-Prayagraj flights have surged by as much as 21 percent this month as bookings for the event increased significantly.