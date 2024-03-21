Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week

Digitas India helped Duolingo, a language learning platform, made an entry at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 with its Duo owl becoming the first-ever brand mascot to debut as a creator at the fashion event.

The owl was spotted donning outfits inspired by pop-culture and iconic fashion moments, ranging from Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look to Taylor Swift’s viral "Don't Blame Me" ensembles. Each attire not only showcased Duo's vibrant personality, but also underscored its pursuit to remind language learners to never stop their learning streak.

Throughout the event, Duo engaged with fellow creators, attendees, and even photobombed.

The agency designed an end-to-end experience that included the creation of Duocore – Duo’s unique and iconic costumes tailored exclusively for its debut at the fashion week. Furthermore, Digitas India created content for Lakme Fashion Week that was published across Duolingo’s social media platforms and lead to a massive spike in followers and engagement.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Abraham Varughese, chief creative officer, Digitas India remarked, “Gen-Z has used fashion as a language of self-expression more than any other generation. With Duo’s premiere at Lakme Fashion Week and Duocore establishing a new trend, we wanted to motivate users to never stop learning how to express themselves in new ways with the help of Duolingo.”

"We are immensely proud of our partnership with Digitas India and the exciting campaign they crafted for Duolingo. Their ideas and passion were instrumental in bringing Duo's debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 to life. From identifying the opportunity to executing the concept flawlessly, this campaign truly showcases the power of collaboration and creativity in digital marketing," said Karandeep Kapany, regional marketing director, Duolingo.